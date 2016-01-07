Earthquakes capable of damage strike Northwest Oklahoma

FAIRVIEW, Okla. (AP) - Two earthquakes capable of causing moderate damage have been recorded in northwestern Oklahoma.



The U.S. Geological Survey reports a magnitude-4.7 quake was registered just before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday about 20 miles northwest of Fairview. A magnitude-4.8 quake was registered about a half mile away less than a minute later.



Fairview police had no immediate reports of damage or injuries.



Dale Grant, a geophysicist with the USGS, says residents in an eight-state area probably felt the tremors.



A number of smaller quakes were recorded in the area Wednesday evening, and six struck Wednesday morning.



Oklahoma's earthquakes have been linked to the injection of wastewater underground from oil and gas production. State regulators have ordered reducing the volume or shutting down some of the disposal wells.