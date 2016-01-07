Two people arrested in connection to Wednesday murder

UPDATE: Two suspects are now in custody in connection to the murder of Zachary Scott Cooper.

Police arrested Michael Alan Moore Friday on a murder warrant. Moore was also charged with fraudulent possession of identifying information.

Thursday night, police also arrested James Michael Propsom on a charge of tampering and fabricating with physical evidence, possession of a controlled substance and possession of narcotic paraphernalia.

Both were booked into the Potter County Correction Center.

UPDATE: Friday morning, police confirmed that preliminary autopsy results indicate that 28 year-old Zachary Cooper died from a gunshot wound to the torso.

His death is now officially ruled as a homicide.

Police are still looking to speak with persons of interest, one of whom was captured on surveillance video shortly before Cooper's death.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 806-374-4400.

Amarillo, TX - Amarillo police are looking to the public to help them find who shot and killed a man last night.

APD tells us it is not often they have surveillance video in an investigation like this, and they say it will be a crucial part of piecing the case together.

Last night, 28-year-old Zachary Scott Cooper was found shot dead in a vehicle the parking lot of McDonald's on Grand.

"I don't think he had been there for several hours or anything like that," says Cpl. Jerry Neufeld. "I would imagine within an hour or less probably since this had occurred."

As of now, the investigation shows a White or Hispanic male had driven with the victim to the Walmart on I-40.

That male (seen here in surveillance video) exited the Hyundai and entered the store. While inside, *another* male approached the Hyundai and spoke with the victim.

"They're conversing through the passenger side window as it's rolled down. They're just talking a little bit. He ends up getting in there in that vehicle. That vehicle starts leaving and before it gets back over to the McDonald's, a third person gets back into that vehicle. Whether it's the one that was inside on the phone who had initially got out of it, we don't know," says Neufeld.

At some point they drove to McDonalds. After the victim was shot in the lot, two subjects were seen getting out of the Hyundai and into this 2-door sports coupe, possibly gray.

And police are hoping someone will come forward with more information.

"We know the one that had gotten out, that was on the phone was in the vehicle with our victim prior to his death, so we're trying to get him identified to find out what information he has...who else was out there you know, if they're friends anything like that. I think once we can get that person identified, that will definitely help us start putting the pieces together," says Neufeld.

An autopsy was scheduled today and results are expected by this evening or tomorrow morning. NewsChannel 10 will keep you updated as this case develops.

