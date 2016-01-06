Campaign signs in Hutchinson County turn up missing

BORGER, TX - Several campaign signs for March's county elections are turning up missing in parts of Hutchinson County.

A large number of them are for Kirk Coker, a candidate for sheriff.

Jimmie White, a supporter of Coker, filed a police report after one of his signs disappeared from his property.

Witnesses recognized a white care seen in surveillance footage as the car the suspect was driving when White's sign was stolen.

White said he invested nearly $4,000 in campaign signs, and is considering pressing charges when a suspect is confirmed.

Five of Coker's signs were recovered this evening, according to Borger police.

Lt. Brandon Strope said it is very common for campaign signs to go missing during election seasons.

"Some of those signs get taken out by wind, some are taken out by people wanting to vote for the other candidate not wanting to see that person win," said Strope. "Others are taken by individuals that just, you know, it's something new to run around and cause havoc, whether it be criminal mischief, kicking them, running them over, or taking them."

Stealing a campaign sign in any county is theft, and can get you in trouble with the law.

Taking a smaller lawn sign is Class C Misdemeanor, and taking a larger banner, if it cost more than $100 to make, is a Class B Misdemeanor.

A Class C Misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $500.

A Class B Misdemeanor is punishable by a fine of up to $2,000 and 180 days in jail.

Strope's advice to campaigners is to display signs in well lit area and secure them to the ground.

