Car crashes into house, sends one to hospital

Car crashes into house, sends one to hospital

Amarillo,TX-  An elderly women is the hospital after she drove her car into a house. 

Around 9:00 Wednesday morning officers responded to 2826 Amarillo Boulevard where they found a Nissan Frontier inside the residence. 

One of the two occupants was home at the time of the accident and was uninjured. 

Witnesses say the elderly women hit a snow bank before losing control. 

She then speed through the cinder block exterior wall before coming to a stop inside the home. 

The accident is still under investigation. 
   

