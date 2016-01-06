Car crashes into house, sends one to hospital

Amarillo,TX- An elderly women is the hospital after she drove her car into a house.



Around 9:00 Wednesday morning officers responded to 2826 Amarillo Boulevard where they found a Nissan Frontier inside the residence.



One of the two occupants was home at the time of the accident and was uninjured.



Witnesses say the elderly women hit a snow bank before losing control.



She then speed through the cinder block exterior wall before coming to a stop inside the home.



The accident is still under investigation.

