Overnight fire leaves major damage

Amarillo, TX - An early morning fire leaves thousands of dollars worth of damage to one Amarillo home.

Around 1:00, when fire crews arrived at 5707 Winslow, they found a three car garage engulfed in flames.

The fire had also spread to the attic area.

Crews pulled sheet rock from the ceilings to control the attic fire.



No one was injured. The damage is estimated at $80,000.

