Police investigate possible link in recent robberies

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police arrested a man Monday night, suspected of robbing a woman at gunpoint outside of K&T Discount.

Officers responded just after 7:00 Monday evening to 201 S. Western Street. Patrol units were only blocks away from the location and spotted two black men riding bicycles that fit the description of the suspects.

The two robbers split up and that's when 49 year old James Earl Williams surrendered to police. Williams had wadded up cash in his pockets, believed to be from the robbery. A handgun was also discovered in the snow near Williams' escape route.

Around the same time, another gun was found in a backyard nearby when a white man matching the suspect description was detained by police.

Investigators are continuing to review physical evidence in the case and determine if either suspect is connected to recent robbberies.

William's was interviewed by detectives and booked into the Potter County Detention Center for aggravated robbery.

If you have information that could lead police to an arrest, don't hesitate to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.