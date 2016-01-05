Search continues for Family Dollar suspects

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police continue to search Tuesday morning for two suspects who robbed a local Family Dollar store at gunpoint.

The armed robbery took place at 420 Amarillo Blvd. West just before 9 Monday night.

Witnesses say two black men entered the store with what appeared to be a handgun. The suspects forced employees to open the register, then took off with an unknown amount of cash.

The pair fled on foot and were last seen running East on Amarillo Blvd.

The first suspect was described as 6'1", wearing blue coveralls with a blue bandana covering his face. The second man was around 5'8" and wearing a black hoodie with a black bandanna.

Anyone with information is asked to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400. Tips can also be submitted online at amapolice.org.