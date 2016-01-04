New restaurants coming to Amarillo in 2016

Mackenzie Groenevald of Cliffside Coffee, which opened its doors Monday, said the strong economy in Amarillo was a big reason she wanted to open her business here.

AMARILLO, TX - Get ready to see more and more eateries popping up around Amarillo.

Since the summer of 2014, around 26 restaurants have opened or are currently in development to serve Amarillo, according to Don Stitt, President of the Panhandle Restaurant Association. Some of those restaurants include Carl's Jr., Aspen Creek Grill, River River Steakhouse, and Pizza 9.

Two new restaurants opened Monday morning.

Cliffside Coffee opened its doors in the Chase Tower downtown, and a Dunkin' Donuts/Baskin Robbins opened on Western St.

Both businesses say they are eager and ready to serve Amarillo products that are new and exciting.

For Dunkin Donuts, its 'bread-and-butter' lays with an all day breakfast and coffee menu. Cliffside wants to appeal to coffee and non-coffee drinkers alike with a variety of drink flavors.

Cliffside Coffee Owner Mackenzie Groeneveld and Jeremy Green, Regional Director for Dunkin' Donuts, both said the strong economy in Amarillo gives them confidence their businesses will be around the city for a long time. Both Groeneveld and Green are already looking to expand their franchises.

That strong economy has rooted several other restaurants in Amarillo, with more on the way. Five Guys Burgers and Freddy's Frozen Custard & Steakburgers are seeing a steady flow of customers since opening their doors.

Eric Miller with the Amarillo Convention and Visitors Council credits the success of new restaurants to Amarillo's location on I-40, and local support for new businesses.

He said with so many local restaurants and franchises opening, eateries already in town will need to stay on top of things to continue to bring in customers.