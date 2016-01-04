Truck collides with train in early morning accident

Amarillo, TX - An early morning vehicle vs. train accident has left one Amarillo man in the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The roar of the horn and the lights at the railroad crossing gate in the 1200 block of McMasters proved to be not enough at 1:00 a.m. Monday morning.

Amarillo Police were called out after a motor vehicle struck a train.

"No apparent signs of any skid marks or anything like that, just literally drove into the side of the train," says Cpl. Jerry Neufeld.

When they arrived,they found a mangled Dodge driven by 42-year-old Bryan Henley. Henley apparently drove through a railroad crossing gate arm and struck a westbound train.

Crews had to use jaws of life to extract him from the vehicle. Officers say speed and alcohol are indeed factors in the crash.

"I think it's very unusual where in this case it struck. It wasn't like the individual was trying to get around the crossing guard and the arms and that kind of thing," says Neufeld.

And this isn't the first incident of this type for this intersection. Years ago, three people were killed under the same circumstances.

So...will this mean changes to crossings any time soon?

"There's not a lot else you can do, I mean there's flashing lights, the arms are down, those lights are flashing as well. It's very evident and if you've driven a car for any length of time, you know that's a crossing guard and we're supposed to stop and wait for those crossing arms to go back up, for that train to clear the intersection and you could proceed through," says Neufeld.

While APD says they are hoping for the best in that Henley heals quickly, they also tell us DUI charges are indeed possible.