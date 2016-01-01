Driver runs red light crashing into police

AMARILLO, TX. - An early morning wreck sent two people to the hospital New Year's Day after crashing with Amarillo police.

NewsChannel 10 was on scene where two APD officers traveling South on Taylor hit a 4 door Chrysler after the sedan's driver ran a red light.

The officers were in an unmarked police unit at the time.

The couple traveling in the sedan were taken to an area hospital with minor injuries while the officers were uninjured.

A citation was issued to the driver of the Chrysler for disregarding a red light.