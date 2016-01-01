APD investigates first hit and run of new year

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police are investigating their first hit and run of the new year.

Around 2:30 a.m. on New Year's Day, officers responded to a call on 15th Street near Carolina.

The victim was found lying in the street and was immediately taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

Officers say there are no suspects or witnesses to help with information at this point.

If you have information on this crime or know anyone who does, you're asked to call Amarillo Police at 378-9452.