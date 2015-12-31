Early morning fire at 817 Russell Street - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Early morning fire at 817 Russell Street

AMARILLO, TX - A vacant house is a total loss after a fire early Thursday morning.  

A call came in about a house fire at 817 South Russell Street at 4:30 a.m.

Six units and 18 fire fires responded to a vacant single family home fully engulfed in flames. 

Officials reported no injuries and the cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

