First Alert Weather Tracker App

NewsChannel 10 Weather Tracker

NewsChannel 10's Weather Tracker App update is now available for Apple iOS and Android phones.

The app features hour by hour forecasts, live radar, 10 day forecast and the latest video forecast.



MOBILE USERS - Tap to download now!: Apple | Android

The mobile app also includes:

• Access to station content specifically for our mobile users

• 250 meter radar, the highest resolution available

• Future radar to see where severe weather is headed

• High resolution satellite cloud imagery

• Current weather updated multiple times per hour

• Daily and Hourly forecasts updated hourly from our computer models

• Ability to add and save your favorite locations

• A fully integrated GPS for current location awareness

• Severe weather alerts from the National Weather Service

• Opt-in push alerts to keep you safe in severe weather

Copyright 2017 KFDA. All rights reserved.