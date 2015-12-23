APD searching for suspects in early morning robbery

Amarillo, TX - Police are searching for two suspects who they say robbed an Amarillo business on the 1000 block of N Fillmore early Wednesday morning.

Shortly after midnight police say two men entered a slots business and pulled out a handgun.

The suspects took money from employees and customers and ordered them to throw their phones in the trash before forcing everyone into a restroom.

They were last seen leaving through the back door of the business.

The suspects are described as being two black males, one being approximately 6’ 2" and the other 5’ 9".

Anyone with information is urged to call Amarillo Crime Stoppers at 374-4400.

