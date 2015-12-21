Boy Scouts offering free Christmas trees - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Boy Scouts offering free Christmas trees

Amarillo, TX - Anyone who does not have a Christmas tree can get one right in time for Christmas.

Troop 80 boy scouts have many trees left over and are now giving them away. They have trees of all types and sizes and will help you load them up.

You can pick one up at Plains and Bellaire between 10:30 and 9.

While they are free, donations are welcome.

