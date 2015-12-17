Suspect in deadly I-40 shooting rampage in custody

CUSTER COUNTY, OK. - Authorities say two people are dead after a man drove through three counties on Interstate 40 firing randomly from his pickup truck.

Custer County Sheriff Bruce Peoples says reports began coming in late Wednesday night of a man firing at vehicles on the Interstate in Canadian County.

The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation said just after midnight, the suspect was driving west on I-40 and ran a man and woman off the highway near El Reno. The man was then shot and pronounced dead at the scene.

A short time later, near Weatherford, authorities said a woman was shot inside her car. She was taken to a Weatherford hospital where she was pronounced dead.

The OHP reports the suspect also fired shots at a number of semis on the Interstate, but didn't hit anyone.

The suspect surrendered without incident.

The unidentified suspect was taken to the Custer County jail. Sheriff Peoples said authorities have not yet interviewed the suspect, but that road rage is suspected in the shootings.

Copyright 2015 KFDA. All rights reserved.