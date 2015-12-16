Special Crimes continues to investigate November murder

Amarillo, TX - Special Crimes is continuing to investigate what they say is the only unsolved homicide of 2015. In November, preliminary autopsy results revealed 8 and a half month old Damian Scott Hayes was strangled to death.

APD investigators interviewed numerous individuals who had access to Damian prior to and at the time of the murder and they continue to work closely with the 47th District Attorney's office.

If you have any information, contact Special Crimes at 378-9468

Copyright 2015 KFDA. All rights reserved.