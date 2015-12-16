52 Guns, 52 Weeks: Baseball fundraiser underway

PAMPA, TX. - A unique fundraiser is underway for the Pampa Aces 14 and under travel baseball team.

The 'Gun-A-Week' raffle will feature 52 different guns ranging in price from $500 to $3,000.

The Pampa Aces baseball team tells us the cost is $100 per ticket and only 1,000 tickets will be sold.

The first drawing will be held in January of 2016 and each winner is subject to an ATF background check.

Every raffle ticket sold will be included in all 52 drawings for the designated firearms. However, you must be 21 years old to win.

The fundraising event to help the baseball team pay for travel expenses is sponsored by Pampa Reloading and Gun Supply. Which is also where each winner can redeem their prize won in the raffle.

100 percent of the proceeds go directly to the Pampa Aces travel baseball team.

For tickets call 806-665-6943. You can find the complete list of guns, as well as rules and details by visiting pampaaces.com/raffle.

