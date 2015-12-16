Bell Helicopter donates to Toys for Tots

Amarillo, TX - The workers at Bell Helicopter came together to help young children this Christmas by raising $19,000 and purchasing 522 bikes for Toys for Tots.



This is becoming a yearly tradition for the company, last year along with DPS troopers they donated 300 bikes to the campaign.



Remember you can still donate to Toys for Tots, they always need toys, books, and donations to help children across the Panhandle.

