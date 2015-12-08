Deputies chase armed suspect: Emergency vehicles catch fire

AMARILLO, TX. - A cause has now been determined after two emergency vehicles caught fire in Carson County Monday night.

Carson County Sheriff, Loren Brand says things got started during a traffic stop along I-40 and FM 2161. When deputies pulled the car over they found it had been stolen.

The suspect then fled on foot to a nearby farmhouse, brandishing a weapon to the homeowner. The farmer called authorities and a chase ensued.

With the threat of danger to other residents in the area and multiple officers, deputies drove into a field after the suspect. The man resisted arrest and was tased by an officer.

During the struggle, Sheriff Brand noticed flames around his vehicle and quickly tried to move it. He says flames were coming up through the floorboard and there was no way to save it.

After further investigation, it was determined both patrol vehicles involved in the chase sparked the field fire due to tall grass and dry conditions. Firefighters had to let one vehicle burn completely due to live ammunition inside.

The suspect was arrested at the scene and booked into the Carson County jail where he still waits to be arraigned. Until that time, his personal information is not being released.

Sheriff Brand was treated and released for minor injuries during the ordeal but no one else was hurt.

