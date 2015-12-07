City crews work to prepare and repair roads this winter

AMARILLO, TX. - The City of Amarillo has patching crews out working to prepare and repair roads after last week's major ice storm.

In the coming weeks, crews will continue patching and sealing roads to help prepare for winter weather.

The winter storm last week caused damage to some major city streets and those are being repaired first.

Crews will follow up with repairs on less traveled side streets around town.

Chris Mitchell, Street Superintendent for the City of Amarillo says they will more than likely be working on the arterial streets, like Grande, Coulter and Bell, for about two to three weeks. Then they will be able to start concentrating on residential streets and alleys again.

The idea of patching and sealing early is to prevent further damage this winter.

Drivers should be prepared for possible lane restrictions throughout the winter months as crews are expected to continue working.

Mitchell warns drivers should slow down and be aware of crews working in these areas.

