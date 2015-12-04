Bullet-proof backpacks gaining popularity in wake of mass shootings

Amarillo, TX - More and more mass shootings around the country are prompting parents to take safety precautions.

It's what some parents are calling a "harsh reality." As means of protecting children, bullet proof backpacks are seeing an increased interest.

Students use backpacks on a daily basis. But in the wake of mass shootings, parents are re-evaluating the safety of their children...by changing those bags.

Bulletproof backpacks are now on the market and some parents are even making them themselves out of Kevlar...the same material police vests are made from.

"It can be woven together and made into material that can use to sew together and make various items--bullet proof vests being one of them and now the up and coming item is bullet proof backpacks, says Burnie Stokes with Panhandle Gunslingers.

But local parents are so excited about the products even being on the market.

"Once they get older and they realize how harsh the world can be, you kind of want to shelter that from them when they're little and it's heartbreaking thinking about trying to have that discussion that somebody might want to come into your school and shoot you for no reason at all," says parent Stephanie Oravetz.

"I understand the logic behind it, especially in today's political-social climate," says parent Donnie Conger. "I don't know that it's necessary. I think just preventative measures of paying attention to what your school is doing and just paying attention to what's going on in the world around you."

While you cannot get them at local gun stores, they have seen interest in DIY packs. They don't come cheap, however.

It can cost between $200-$300 just to assemble yourself.

"If a person can afford one and they can equip their children with that for schools, I have no problem with that whatsoever. There's nothing offensive about it, I mean it's just basically a defensive-type item," says Stokes.

Parents say they would consider alternatives to using the backpacks.

"I would be more likely to home school before putting bulletproof vests on them or backpacks on them. I think that it's just too much for them to have to think about and worry about on top of school. It's just not a road I'd want to go down yet," says Oravetz.

