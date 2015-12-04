38th Annual PPHM Christmas Open House

CANYON, TX- This year is the 38th annual Panhandle Plains Historical Museum Christmas Open House.

The open house begins on December 4th from 6 to 9 and will continue on December 5th from 1-5 p.m. This event started collecting food for the food bank four years ago, and is now the area's largest signal event food drive.

We talked with Stephanie Price, the marketing manager, at the Museum about the event. She told NewsChannel 10 that the Museum enjoys giving back to the community and this is one way of many throughout the year that they can give back.

There are some time changes this year, so be on the lookout. There are also new characters and choirs this year. An appearance from Santa and Mrs. Clause will be made during this family event.



Remember this is the only free event of the year but it is asked that you bring a canned food item or donation for the High Plains Food Bank. Also remember The Together We Can Food Drive starts on Monday and NewsChannel 10 will be there with live coverage all week.

