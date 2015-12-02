Hollywood Holidays to hit Center City

AMARILLO, TX. - The Annual Electric Light Parade, a project of Center City is scheduled for Friday, December 4th in downtown Amarillo.

'It's a Wonderful Night', the Hollywood Holiday themed light parade, will begin at 6:00 p.m. at 11th and Polk Street. The parade will then continue north to 3rd Street and east to the Civic Center parking lot.

Beth Duke, Executive Director of Center City, says this year's parade will include floats designed after a few Christmas classics-- A Christmas Story, National Lampoon's Christmas Vacation and Rudolph & The Island of Misfit Toys, just to name a few.

After the parade, kids can see Santa and Mrs. Claus, and there will be a sing along to Christmas ballads this year just before prize winners are announced.

The finale will include the lighting of the city Christmas tree.

For more information call 372-6744.