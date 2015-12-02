Police arrest man after shots fired overnight in Canyon

CANYON, TX - A Shooting in Canyon is thought to be an emotional reaction from a relative of a recent murder victim.

Following the murder-suicide of David and Kendal Gisch, their families were given added heartache yesterday evening...when a family member took retaliation into his own hands.

At about 9:30 Canyon Police responded to a call of shots fired at the 3300 block of Linda lane. A man entered a house and fired off one round into the roof.

"Officers were relatively quick to arrive and when they did, somebody was pointing at a vehicle that was leaving, a jeep and we stopped that vehicle. Found it to be a 56-year-old Amarillo man and he had in his possession a firearm," says Canyon Police Chief Dale Davis.

Police say that man is identified as David Raker, the uncle of Kendal Gisch and the home belongs to a relative of David Gisch. Although last night's events played no role in the murder suicide on Monday.

Chief Davis says the deaths did play a part in Raker being disgruntled.

"It was an individual who was upset over the recent murder-suicide that happened in Amarillo," says Davis. "Upset about what had transpired over the last 24 hours and he made a real bad decision when he came to that location with a firearm and canyon police arrested him."

He was booked into the Randall county jail on a charge of burglary of a habitation with intent to commit a felony.

"Once we're completed with our investigation and doing our interviews, then we will transfer that case to the Randall County District Attorney's officer for consideration of formal charges," says Davis.

The memorial service for David Gisch will be tomorrow, and services for Kendal Gish will be on Friday.



