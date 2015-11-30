Crews still working to clean up Outback Steakhouse wreck

Amarillo, TX - Crews are still cleaning up after an accident Saturday evening resulted in a semi crashing into Outback Steakhouse.

Many people are counting their blessings after no one was severely injured or killed in the incident.

Full cups and plates remain in the same spots Outback customers left them Saturday night. Customers were evacuated after a semi truck crashed into the restaurant after colliding with a pick up truck.

"Lost control on the ice, spun sideways, collided with the truck tractor trailer rig," says Sgt. Brent Barbee. "The truck tractor left the roadway, angled across toward the Outback Steakhouse. It struck a tree and a sign in front of the Hoffbrau then across Waldorf, into two lines of cars that were parked on the west side of Outback."

"It sounded like a bomb went off," says Todd Gray with Hoffbrau Steaks. "Apparently he came off the freeway right in front of us and lost control because of the ice and all and luckily there wasn't anybody hurt , but he went straight into Outback."

And Monday, crews are still on scene. Insurance agents and city officials have been working to estimate the cost of damage.

Sergeant Barbee tells us there were as many fourteen vehicles involved. No one was seriously injured, but the night of, customers were shaken up. And Gray stepped in.

"We put them in this room that we're in here right now and fed them and just tried to comfort them as much as possible because it was pretty frantic that night."

The incident is still under investigation, and the driver was not cited.



Both Barbee and Gray say one thing is for sure.



"I don't recall seeing that many vehicles involved in an accident before without more significant injury and we were just incredibly fortunate that we didn't have someone killed out of that," says Barbee.

"It's just a miracle that nobody was seriously hurt because at 7, 7:30 in the afternoon, that's kind of prime time for all restaurants and its just a miracle that nobody was hurt," says Gray.

Just last year, a similar incident occurred at a local McDonalds...and they took seven months to re-open. As of now, there is no telling how long Outback will take to re-build.