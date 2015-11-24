Early morning fire at StayBridge Hotel

Amarillo, TX - Early Tuesday morning crews responded to a fire at the StayBridge Hotel at I-40 and Western.



Just before 4:30 a.m. a fire crew got the call of an alarm at the hotel and arrived on scene about 10 minutes later. When they arrived, smoke had filled the lobby and they called for more crews.

For the safety of the guests they evacuated the first two floors of the hotel. Firefighters used thermal cameras and found heat behind a wall in the kitchen. They then opened the wall and found the fire. The fire burned through a plastic water pipe and helped put itself out.



The Fire Marshall's Office says it is an electrical fire but cannot tell exactly why it started.



There are no reports of injuries and occupants were allowed to return to their rooms.