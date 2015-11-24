Helicopter crash at Ft. Hood kills 4 crew members

FORT HOOD, Texas (AP) - U.S. Army officials say four people have died in a helicopter crash at Fort Hood.
A statement from the Fort Hood public affairs office says a UH-60 helicopter aircraft carrying four crew members crashed sometime after 5:49 p.m. Monday in the northeast portion of the sprawling Texas military post.
Emergency crews located the scene of the incident and reported that the four crew members were found dead.
Officials say the crew was assigned to Division West, First Army, and were on a routine training mission at the time of the crash.
The cause of the crash is unknown. A board will be assigned to investigate.
The names of the crew members will be released pending notification of their families.
No further details were immediately available.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.