Hope and Healing Place raising awareness for children by dining out

AMARILLO, TX. - Today is 'Children's Grief Awareness Day' and you can help a local organization just by dining out.

The Hope and Healing Place of Amarillo is offering "Dining for Dollars" from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Thursday.

If you print off a coupon from the website, hhpamarillo.org and present it at Longhorn Steakhouse today, 10% of your bill will go back to Hope and Healing Place to help in their efforts of helping children through the grieving process.

The Hope and Healing Place is vital to not only children, but adults in the panhandle and they run strictly on donations and with volunteers.

They invite you to join them in the cause today as they wear blue and remember awareness is crucial when it comes to children who grieve in so many different ways.