Anniversary of Vietnam mission remembered at Cannon AFB

CLOVIS, N.M. (AP) - The Air Force will hold a ceremony this week at Cannon Air Force Base in eastern New Mexico to commemorate the 45th anniversary of an unsuccessful rescue mission during the Vietnam War.



Nine participants in the Son Tay raid will attend Friday's ceremony which will be hosted by the 27th Special Operations Wing.



The November 20, 1970 raid was intended to rescue dozens of American prisoners of war believed to be held at a camp in what was then North Vietnam.



The POW's were moved elsewhere before the raid, but the U.S. military considers the raid a success in several ways, including the Army and Air Force's execution of the planned mission.



Military officials say the mission laid the groundwork for future joint forces operations by serving as a model of "organization, cooperation, and flexible execution.''