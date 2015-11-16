Missing toddler found safe

UPDATE: Fort Worth police report 15 month old Twinkle Twilight has been found and is safe.

More details as the become available.

-------------------

AMBER ALERT: TEXAS - An Amber Alert has been issued as a toddler is taken from the Ft. Worth area overnight.

The little girl is 15 month old Twinkle Twilight, she weighs around 40 pounds and has black hair and brown eyes.

Twinkle was last seen wearing little blue jeans and a Grey shirt.

The suspect police are looking for in the child's abduction is 42 year old Vicki Lynn Dixon, who may also be going by Vicki Lynn Miles.

She is a black woman, 5' 3", weighing close to 114 pounds.

The baby is believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

The car police are searching for is a Red, 2001 Chevy Trailblazer with Texas license plate MHY-236.

If you have information surrounding this abduction, please call the Ft. Worth Police Department or dial 911.