2 arrested after APD seize meth, stolen revolver during narcotic search warrant

AMARILLO, TX - The Amarillo Police Department seized meth and a stolen revolver during a narcotic search warrant at a home in the 2400 block of S. Cleveland, Thursday morning.
During the search, approximately 385 grams of meth were seized, along with one .38 caliber revolver reported stolen from an apartment in Amarillo. Street value on the drugs found is approximately $38,500.
Police confirmed two suspects were arrested and booked into the Potter County Detention Center.
David Fuentes, 42 of Amarillo, was charged with Manufacture/Delivery of a Controlled Substance and Brittney Nicole Rowlet, 30 of Amarillo, was charged with Possession of a Controlled Substance, and possession of drug paraphernalia.
