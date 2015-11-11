Veterans Highway is almost funded

AMARILLO TX - One local veteran is continuing his hard work to dedicate the first panhandle highway to veterans. To properly rededicate The Loop, there needs to be a least 8 signs and Jack Barnes is only a few thousand dollars away from raising all the funds he needs.

To change Loop 335 to Veterans Highway is a costly task, one that retired Navy veteran Jack Barnes has spent the last 8 months fundraising for.



Each of the 8 new signs cost $5300 and Barnes was hoping to have all of the signs by Veterans Day. Even though he did not meet that goal, thanks to the generosity and support of the community and area leaders 7 out of the 8 signs are paid for and have been ordered.

He needs just about 3,000 dollars to make the dedication official. We talked with Jack Barnes about what he needs to finish the project. He told NewsChannel10 he needs the public's help to donate and they will see the new signs in about 30 days.

If you would like to donate to the dedication of Loop 335 send donations to Jack Barnes PO Box 7606 Amarillo 79114 or call 806-681-1418.

