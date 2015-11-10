Clovis police see busy week

Clovis, NM - Clovis Police officers took a call for a suspicious vehicle in an alley. When they arrived, the vehicle took off and officers began a vehicle pursuit. The suspect left the car and ran, with a firearm in his pocket. Officers tased him to gain control. He was identified a 23-year-old Bryson Campos and booked on aggravated fleeing, resisting/evading, unlawful carrying deadly weapon, and negligent use of a deadly weapon among other charges.
In another incident, officers responded to a call of a man who said he was giving a ride to a stranger at a local car wash. The suspect demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle as he showed a gun in his waistband. The suspect then took off in the vehicle. Later that evening, a call for a robbery came in matching the description of the suspect. After a struggle with for a hand gun, 22-year-old Christopher Diaz was booked at the Curry County Detention Center for armed robbery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle among other charges.
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
Weather Outlook for Monday, May 22
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
As we begin a new work week we have a look at some area lane closures that might cause you a delay.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
The Amarillo Police Department will kickoff the annual Click it or Ticket Campaign this week.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
Amarillo Police confirm one man is dead after crashing on the downtown interchange.
Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.
Almost 18,000 scooters are being recalled due to a faulty part and the company says it's creating a fall hazard.