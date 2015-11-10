Clovis police see busy week

Clovis, NM - Clovis Police officers took a call for a suspicious vehicle in an alley. When they arrived, the vehicle took off and officers began a vehicle pursuit. The suspect left the car and ran, with a firearm in his pocket. Officers tased him to gain control. He was identified a 23-year-old Bryson Campos and booked on aggravated fleeing, resisting/evading, unlawful carrying deadly weapon, and negligent use of a deadly weapon among other charges.

In another incident, officers responded to a call of a man who said he was giving a ride to a stranger at a local car wash. The suspect demanded the victim to get out of the vehicle as he showed a gun in his waistband. The suspect then took off in the vehicle. Later that evening, a call for a robbery came in matching the description of the suspect. After a struggle with for a hand gun, 22-year-old Christopher Diaz was booked at the Curry County Detention Center for armed robbery, assault with intent to commit a violent felony, and unlawful taking of a motor vehicle among other charges.