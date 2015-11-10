Motorcycle driver in critical condition, police say speed is a f - KFDA - NewsChannel 10 / Amarillo News, Weather, Sports

Motorcycle driver in critical condition, police say speed is a factor

Amarillo, TX - A man remains in critical condition after police say he wrecked his motorcycle early Tuesday morning.

Just after midnight near 53rd and Western officers say 30 year-old Trevor Rodriguez was riding a motorcycle when he hit a car from behind, which then hit another car.

Rodriguez was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, and the other drivers were uninjured.

Officers say Rodriguez was not wearing a helmet.

