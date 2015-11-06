National Junior Bull Riding Championship in Amarillo

AMARILLO, TX - The National Junior Bull Riding Championship is in Amarillo for the second strait year. Around 150 young riders are in Amarillo this weekend to compete in the National Junior Bull Riding Championship.

The mission of the association is to provide young riders with the opportunity to compete with the best riders and stock in the country and they also encourage the young riders to be charitable. They will be at BSA hospital Saturday morning to meet young patients while distributing toys.

Eric Miller of the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council says this is a great event to have in Amarillo and he suspects that across our entire economy, from lodging and food to retail shopping and entertainment, the championship brings about $200,000 into the economy.

The event is going on this weekend and is expected to return to Amarillo next November. Tickets are $20 Dollars for Adults and can be purchased at the door.

