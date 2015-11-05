Airbags inflating without impact, Mercedes' massive recall

NATIONWIDE - A massive recall of more than $126,000 cars and SUV's has Mercedes scrambling.
The automaker has announced problems involving airbags that inflate without crashing or do not inflate during an accident.
So far there have been three reports in the U.S. where airbags went off without making impact.
The company says the air bag control unit can corrode and malfunction due to a manufacturing error.
The affected models include the C-300, C-350 and C-63 which were manufactured from 2008 and 2009.
Also affected are the 2010 models of the GLK 4-Matic.
Mercedes has not determined when the recall with start, but they do plan to inspect the unit and replace it if necessary.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
