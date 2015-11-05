Motorcycles at center of recall for Honda

NATIONWIDE - Honda is recalling more than $145,000 motorcycles after problems with rear brakes were discovered.

Some models have rear brakes that are known to drag after being released by the driver. Fires and crashes are the result of the issue causing the recall.

This is the third recall for some of the affected models. However, dealers will replace two brake master cylinders.

The models include the GL 1800, made in years 2001 to 2010 and 2012 to 2015. The GL 1800A made from 2001 to 2005 and the GL 1800B, manufactured from 2013 to 2015.

So far, the company knows of at least 8 fires related to the issue.

There has not been a timeline set for this recall, however, you can contact your nearest Honda dealer for more.