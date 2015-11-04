10th Annual Caregiver Conference will offer continuing education

AMARILLO, TX. - The Area Agency on Aging, along with Accolade Home Care will be hosting their 10th Annual Caregiver Conference this weekend.

Keynote speaker Jim Comer will talk about his book, "When Roles Reverse". There will also be breakout sessions to include education and training on how to correctly lift and transfer the care recipient, how to manage incontinent care, medication management and coping with chronic illness or disease.

Lunch will be provided at the event along with CEU's for social workers and CNA's at no cost with reserved seating.



You can reserve your seating by calling 806-651-3482.



For those needing respite care during the conference, contact Jaime Morales at 806-331-2227.