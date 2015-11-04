10th Annual Caregiver Conference will offer continuing education

AMARILLO, TX. - The Area Agency on Aging, along with Accolade Home Care will be hosting their 10th Annual Caregiver Conference this weekend.
Keynote speaker Jim Comer will talk about his book, "When Roles Reverse". There will also be breakout sessions to include education and training on how to correctly lift and transfer the care recipient, how to manage incontinent care, medication management and coping with chronic illness or disease.
Lunch will be provided at the event along with CEU's for social workers and CNA's at no cost with reserved seating.
You can reserve your seating by calling 806-651-3482.
For those needing respite care during the conference, contact Jaime Morales at 806-331-2227.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Chancellor of Texas Tech University made a stop in Amarillo today to give an update on the planning process of the new veterinary school that has been in the works for a couple of years now.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
The Amarillo Area Foundation is awarding more than 300 scholarships to Panhandle area students for this next year.
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Weather Outlook for Tuesday, July 18
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
Amarillo police are investigating a hit-and-run that struck a 4-year-old boy.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.
The Dumas Police Department needs the public's help in finding those responsible for a series of break-ins at a local storage facility.