Pampa residents seeing impact of city ordinance

Pampa, TX - Those who live on the outskirts of Pampa are being asked to pay a hefty amount to get their water.

It's an ordinance that was set in place in 2001, however many Pampa residents are just feeling the brunt of the rule.

The ordnance means those who live outside of Pampa city limits have to purchase a special RPZ valve.

The valve allows water to flow to homes, however no water is allowed out....risking contamination of the city's water supply.

"And really that's just to protect the city's water system," says City Manager Shane Stokes. "You know, outside the city limits, we have no control on what they do on their property so they can have livestock or something that can contaminate the ground and therefore back flow into the city's water system and we have to protect against that."

But why the enforcement now? Stokes says their main goal is to take precaution against any future contamination.

But for the most part, residents who have not had services interrupted, have not had to make the valve purchase.

"As far as I know, we are not shutting anyone off for not having it, but if their water gets shut off for another reason, then we require them to have that before we turn it back on."

And the valve is not cheap. Some residents tell us they have spent around $1,200 just to install the part to get water back running to their homes.

"The customer is responsible for it," says Stokes. "So they would purchase the RPZ valve and then have a plumber install it. And then the city would come back and test it before we turn the water back on."

Stokes says residents can rest assured knowing there has been no contamination of their water. It is all to take precaution.

"We have not seen any contamination and this is just standard operating procedure when someone outside the city limits gets their water shut off, before they can turn it back on, we require them to put in the check valve."

Current residents without the valve, will not be asked to purchase one for the time being...once again, unless their services are interrupted.

Stokes tells us the city has the right to require the valve for any resident should they suspect the possibility of contamination.