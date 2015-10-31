6th Street Creepy Crawl

Local businesses are holding a variety of different activities for Halloween on Historic Route 66. Tonight on 6th Street between Georgia and Carolina Streets kids and adults can participate in many different activities. From 6 pm-8 pm kids can trick or treat, decorate pumpkins and participate in a costume contest. After, from 8 pm- 2 am there will be a pub crawl for adults as well as live music and a costume contest. Tickets are $7.00 and all proceeds benefit ACTS of San Jacinto.

Here is a Complete List of Activities:

Kids Activities 6-8PM

Trick or Treating

Labyrinth of Doom

Pumpkin Decorating at the Rag and Bone

Darren the Clown at Game Quest

7PM Pet Costume Contest at Cruiser’s

7:30PM Kid’s Costume Contest at The 806

Pub Crawl & Live Music

Street-wide Drink Specials

8PM Live Music @ Smokey Joe’s

9PM Playa Lake & The Foxfire Experiment @ The 806

10PM Strangetowne & Mount Ivy @ The Golden Light Cantina

10PM Shandy Bandits @ Austin’s Pub

10:30 PM Swifty’s Baby @ The 806 Alley

11 PM: Eric Tessemer Band @ Leftwoods

MIDNIGHT Adult Costume Contest @ The Golden Light