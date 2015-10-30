Fatal accident on I-40 and Pullman Rd

AMARILLO, TX- At approximately 11:50 am Friday morning, officers were dispatched to the area of E I-40 and Pullman Rd on a single vehicle rollover crash.
Upon their arrival they discovered a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck had been eastbound on I-40. The vehicle hydroplaned on standing water from the rain.
The driver, Irene Kay Reyna, 50 of Amarillo lost control of the truck. The Dodge slid into a guardrail, rolled down the embankment, and come to a rest in the 11000 block of East I-40 South Frontage Road.
Reyna and her passenger Robert David Reyna, 20 were both taken to a local area hospital. Irene Reyna died at the hospital as a result of injuries received in the crash. Robert Reyna was treated for non-life threatening injuries.
?Justice of the Herman has ordered an autopsy. The incident is being investigated by the Traffic Investigation Squad of the Amarillo Police Dept.
