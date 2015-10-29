Campaign aiming to remove Marsh art from Amarillo

Amarillo, TX - An artist in the Amarillo community is stirring up controversy even after his death.

Much of the well-known artwork around Amarillo is credited to Stanley Marsh 3. And for that reason, many people want it down.

If you've driven around town, you've seen them. Signs with pictures and messages displaying various sayings and images....all done by Stanley Marsh 3.

However with allegations of sexual molestation and human trafficking, a campaign called "Erase Marsh Madness" has been created. Dolcefino Consulting and the Pinkerton Law Firm feel it's time to do away with all of his art.

"We know of at least 20 boys he molested," says Chad Pinkerton. "These signs are a constant reminder of his legacy, not only to the community, but also my clients."

The campaign is proposing the removal of all Stanley marsh art...including the Cadillac Ranch. But with its popularity, what would that mean for tourism?

"I'd hate to lose Cadillac Ranch," says Eric Miller with the Amarillo Convention and Visitor Council. "People stop there and then after they stop, they come into town---maybe they just buy gasoline, maybe they stop and have lunch or dinner. Maybe and hopefully they stop over night and go see more of Amarillo."

But Cadillac is a small portion of what they'd like removed. The challenge?

It is up to the land owners of the property the art is on to remove or keep the signs. Pinkerton says their goal is to educate those with signs on their property about the alleged Marsh victims.

"The community is going to have to have its own ideas about what they're going to do and I'm not here to put my opinion in the place of members of the Amarillo community. The community has a right to decide what they think is best and how they want to see their own community and how they want others to see their community," says Pinkerton.

