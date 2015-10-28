TDCJ cadet dies in the process of training

Amarillo, TX - A Texas Department of Criminal Justice officer hopeful has died in the process of training.

Officials tell us the academy had just begun...and this death was sudden. A group of cadets for the TDCJ were using the Amarillo College East Campus yesterday for training.

Among those cadets was 44-year-old John Teel. Teel began to warm up, walking around the gym area when he collapsed.

"Staff that was there immediately began life-saving measures," says TDCJ Director of Public Information Jason Clark. "They called EMS, the ambulance and fire department. They quickly arrived and began life-saving measures, but unfortunately the gentleman did pass away."

Many have reached out to us and people who know about the death are wondering...was Teel pushed too far? But TDCJ tells us, it was not an issue with the extensive training.

"Teel collapsed and it's believed that he has some sort of medical type of emergency there at Amarillo College," says Clark. "Again, they had not really began any major physical activity. They had just started and were essentially warming up, so they were slowly walking around the track whenever Teel collapsed."

Amarillo College says they have no involvement in the incident other than allowing use of their property, however they extend their condolences to the family.

Clark tells us after the academy, Teel would have been an officer at the Clements Unit here in Amarillo.