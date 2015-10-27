TxDOT reminds drivers "Don't Crowd the Plow"

AMARILLO TX - The Texas Department of Transportation urges drivers to drive safely and be prepared for the winter season that could start anytime in the panhandle.



A fully-equipped TxDOT snowplow was on display with a vehicle parked behind it showing how far back a vehicle can be without the plow operator being able to see it. There will also be tips for motorists on safe driving and winter preparation for themselves and their vehicles.

If you are less than 20 feet from a snowplow the driver cannot see you. TxDOT wants to remind you "Don't Crowd the Plow" and leave at least 5 car lengths between you and the snowplow. They also want to remind you not to use your cruise control and slow down when the roads are icy.

REMEMBER:

Reduce your speed, speed limits are based on normal road and weather conditions, not winter road conditions. Also, do not use your cruise control during the winter months.

Maintain at least 3 times the normal distance between you and the car in front of you.

Use extra caution on bridges, ramps, and overpasses because they tend to freeze first.

If you start to slide, ease off the gas pedal or brakes and steer into the direction of the skid until you have regained traction and then straighten your vehicle.

For more information on road conditions and closures visit www.drivetexas.org