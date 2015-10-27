Clarendon woman charged with Intoxicated Manslaughter

DONLEY COUNTY TX - Donley County Sheriff Butch Blackburn confirmed for NewsChannel10 that after almost a week on trial Gina Cannon was found guilty of Intoxicated Manslaughter.



She was accused of after killing an elderly man in June of last year. Cannon was traveling at a high rate of speed on Highway 287 though Clarendon when she rear-ended an elderly couple while under the influence.



Mr. Cornell was taken to Northwest Texas Hospital where he later died from his injuries.



Cannon was sentenced to 12 years in prison and has to pay a $10,000 fine.