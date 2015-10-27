APD Officer Justin Scherlen released from hospital, continues to recover

AMARILLO, TX. - Amarillo police officer Justin Scherlen has been released from the hospital as he continues to recover from an on duty accident.

It was the morning of September 8th when Scherlen received extensive injuries from a collision while in his patrol car.

Hospital officials say Scherlen will continue to undergo physical and occupational therapy over the course of the next several months.

Doctors are optimistic that he will return to work eventually and say he has made tremendous strides.

Fellow officers say the entire Scherlen family would like to extend a big thank you to folks around the panhandle for their endless thoughts and prayers.