Violent video of school resource officer forcing student from classroom goes viral

COLUMBIA, S.C. - A South Carolina sheriff says he has fired a school officer after video showed him flipping a teen backward out of her desk and tossing her across a classroom.

Concerns have surfaced over video of a South Carolina liaison officer tossing a student across the classroom for being disruptive in class. Amarillo Police and Potter County deputies say that's something that won't happen here.

SOUTH CAROLINA - Cell phone video capturing a disturbing incident at a South Carolina high school has prompted an investigation.

The viral video shows the school resource officer, Ben Fields, trying to remove a female student from class. He suddenly flips her over in her desk and drags her to the front of the classroom.

The officer has now been banned from schools in the region until the investigation is complete.

Richland County Sheriff's Deputies say the female student had no weapon but was disturbing the classroom when the teacher called for the officer.

Hugh Harmon, with the Richland 2 Black Parents Association says, "Just thinking about what could have led up to that and what she could have done that would have warranted that kind of response and there is nothing that I can put my finger on."

Although the sheriff's department is calling the video highly disturbing, they are urging people not to jump to conclusions about what happened until the investigation is complete.