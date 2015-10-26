Music Festival & Chili Cook Off will benefit horses in the panhandle

AMARILLO, TX. - If you're looking for the perfect Halloween event, Dove Creek Equine Sanctuary is the place to be.

Volunteers are already gearing up for this year's 'Music Festival and Chili Cook Off' Saturday.

The cost is only $30 per ticket or $40 at the door. Each ticket includes live music and dancing, food booths, silent auction and a costume contest.

Bands like Mike Fuller & The Repeat Offenders, Playa Lake, Comanche Moon and several others will be performing.

All proceeds will go to the Equine Rescue which has been taking in horses for three years now. Horses at Dove Creek are rescued, rehabilitated and re-homed at a 95 percent success rate.

Horses arrive at the ranch abused, abandoned and sometimes surrendered and end up getting to roam an 800 acre spread with a herd.

Many are adoptable or companion horses, while others are only able to be sponsored.

The event this Saturday kicks off at 2:00 in the afternoon and lasts until 10 p.m.

You'll find Dove Creek Equine Rescue at 16201 Gordon Cummings Road, just west of Canyon.

NewsChannel 10's Angie Winn will be an emcee for the event as it begins.

Don't miss out on a spooktacular Halloween fundraiser.

