Comedy fundraiser set for cancer awareness this weekend

AMARILLO, TX. - The Amarillo Area Breast Cancer Society and Jimmy V Foundation is holding a cancer awareness benefit this weekend.

Joe Taco and Hooters restaurants are partnering for the event.

Austin Comedian Jon Stringer will be in town to perform at the Sunset Center Art Gallery as the show begins at 7 pm.

Food and drinks will be served and guests will receive a $10 gift card to PRG (Panhandle Restaurant Group). Hooters will provide a $15 gift card as well.

Tickets for the event are only $40 each or $300 will reserve a table for eight.

Each ticket comes with the show, meal and restaurant gift cards. Tables of 8 come with all of that, plus a bottle of wine and buckets of beer.

For more information call 331-8226.